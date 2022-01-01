Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights restaurants
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

36741 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake$6.99
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

34720 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (5708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
Superman Cheesecake$4.99
Oreo Cheesecake$4.99
Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a classic New York style cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust and topped with cookies.
More about Wing Snob
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turtle Cheesecake$8.95
Our New York style cheesecake on a layer of fudge, topped with caramel sauce and garnished with chopped pecans all on a graham cracker crust.
Red Velvet Cheesecake$8.95
A two-layer traditional red velvet cake with real cream cheese icing, finihed with chocolate decorates.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

