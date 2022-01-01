Cheesecake in Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve cheesecake
Detroit Wing Company
36741 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$6.99
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$6.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
34720 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
|Superman Cheesecake
|$4.99
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$4.99
Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a classic New York style cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust and topped with cookies.
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$8.95
Our New York style cheesecake on a layer of fudge, topped with caramel sauce and garnished with chopped pecans all on a graham cracker crust.
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$8.95
A two-layer traditional red velvet cake with real cream cheese icing, finihed with chocolate decorates.