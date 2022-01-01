Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights restaurants
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo image

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo$10.68
Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich Combo$11.18
Chicken cream chop wrapped with lettuce · tomatoes · house made ranch dressing · served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich$7.99
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.

34708 van dyke ave., Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cripsy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.

