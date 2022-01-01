Chicken sandwiches in Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo
|$10.68
Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides
|Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich Combo
|$11.18
Chicken cream chop wrapped with lettuce · tomatoes · house made ranch dressing · served with your choice of two sides
|Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich
|$7.99
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes