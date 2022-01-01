Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights restaurants
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve cornbread

Soul of Detroit

13830 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights

Avg 3.9 (347 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cornbread Muffin$1.25
More about Soul of Detroit
Detroit Wing Company

36741 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 pc Cornbread Muffin$5.99
1 pc Cornbread Muffin$1.99
Cornbread Sugar Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company

