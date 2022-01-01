Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Sterling Heights

Go
Sterling Heights restaurants
Toast

Sterling Heights restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Ichiban Restaurants - Sterling Heights

44955 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Filet Mignon Hi (C)$33.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
Chicken & Filet Mignon Hi (C)$29.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
Filet Mignon Hibachi (C)$32.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Sterling Heights
Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon$27.99
Butterflied filet · mushrooms · onions · zip sauce
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling Heights

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Salmon

Shawarma

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

Greek Salad

Map

More near Sterling Heights to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston