Filet mignon in Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Sterling Heights
Ichiban Restaurants - Sterling Heights
44955 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights
|Shrimp & Filet Mignon Hi (C)
|$33.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
|Chicken & Filet Mignon Hi (C)
|$29.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
|Filet Mignon Hibachi (C)
|$32.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.