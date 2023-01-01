Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Sterling Heights

Go
Sterling Heights restaurants
Toast

Sterling Heights restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Main pic

 

Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.

34708 van dyke ave., Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.00
lettuce, tomatoes & tartar sauce
More about Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan

44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Fish Sandwich$0.00
Florida Grouper // Panko Breading // American Cheese // Shredded Lettuce // Tartar Sauce // Hoagie Bun // French Fries
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan

Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling Heights

Chicken Shawarma

Cheeseburgers

Filet Mignon

Shawarma

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Waffles

Map

More near Sterling Heights to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston