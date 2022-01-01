Greek salad in Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve greek salad
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights
|Sm Greek Salad
|$6.99
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing · photo is shown topped with chicken breast
|Lg Greek Salad
|$9.99
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Nona's Pizza and Catering
38389 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights
|Greek Salad
|$6.59
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, and feta cheese in an olive oil dressing
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarma Stop
13903 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights
|Greek Salad
|$5.99
|Chicken Greek Salad
|$7.99