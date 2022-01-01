Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights restaurants
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Greek Salad$6.99
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing · photo is shown topped with chicken breast
Lg Greek Salad$9.99
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Nona's Pizza and Catering

38389 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.8 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$6.59
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, and feta cheese in an olive oil dressing
More about Nona's Pizza and Catering
Shawarma Stop image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Stop

13903 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$5.99
Chicken Greek Salad$7.99
More about Shawarma Stop
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens // Kalamata Olives // Beets // Red Onions // Pepperoncini’s // Hard-Boiled Egg // Feta Cheese // Greek Dressing // Pita Bread
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

