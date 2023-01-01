Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly cheesesteaks in
Sterling Heights
/
Sterling Heights
/
Philly Cheesesteaks
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.
34708 van dyke ave., Sterling Heights
No reviews yet
Philly Steak & Cheese
$10.00
green peppers, onions, mayo & swiss
More about Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.
Nona's Pizza
38389 Dodge Park Road, Sterling Heights
No reviews yet
8-Inch Philly Cheese Steak Sub
$6.99
More about Nona's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling Heights
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Burritos
Fried Rice
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Baklava
Filet Mignon
More near Sterling Heights to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(32 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Roseville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fraser
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(482 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(132 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston