Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Sterling Heights

Go
Sterling Heights restaurants
Toast

Sterling Heights restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Main pic

 

Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.

34708 van dyke ave., Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Steak & Cheese$10.00
green peppers, onions, mayo & swiss
More about Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.
Consumer pic

 

Nona's Pizza

38389 Dodge Park Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8-Inch Philly Cheese Steak Sub$6.99
More about Nona's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling Heights

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Burritos

Fried Rice

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Baklava

Filet Mignon

Map

More near Sterling Heights to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston