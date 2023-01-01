Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights restaurants
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve reuben

Main pic

 

Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.

34708 van dyke ave., Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$11.00
sauerkraut, swiss cheese, & thousand island on rye or onion roll
More about Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan

44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A&J Reuben
Grilled Rye // Swiss // Sauerkraut // Corned Beef // Thousand Island
Bronx Reuben$13.95
Corn Beef // Swiss // Tangy Coleslaw // 1000 Island
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan

