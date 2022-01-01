Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sterling Heights

Go
Sterling Heights restaurants
Toast

Sterling Heights restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Salmon$9.99
Saji Grilled Salmon Sandwich Combo$15.18
Atlantic salmon · sautéed baby spinach · vine-ripe tomatoes · feta · rice · wrapped in Saj bread · served with your choice of two sides
Saji Grilled Salmon Sandwich$10.99
Atlantic salmon · sautéed baby spinach · vine-ripe tomatoes · feta · rice
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Soul of Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Soul of Detroit

13830 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights

Avg 3.9 (347 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Croquette Dinner$24.00
Two Salmon Croquette Patties served over rice with SOD Sauce.
More about Soul of Detroit
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salmon$20.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon // Sauteed Spinach // Feta Cheese // Roasted Red Pepper // Kalamata Olives // Balsamic // Rice // Herb-Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Salmon
Mixed Greens // Atlantic Salmon // Cherry Tomatoes // Roasted Red Peppers // Red Onions // Cucumbers // Feta Cheese // Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling Heights

Tacos

Waffles

Shawarma

Garlic Parmesan

Cornbread

Quesadillas

Boneless Wings

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Sterling Heights to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (26 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston