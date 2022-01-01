Shawarma in Sterling Heights

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich image

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.49
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
Chicken Shawarma$18.99
Thin sliced white and dark meat · marinated in a special blend of spices
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo$10.68
Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides
Eat Lebanese image

 

Eat Lebanese

2100 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Shawarma - Wrap$4.99
Chicken Shawarma - Wrap$4.99
Chicken Shawarma Pita Combo image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Stop

13903 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Pita$5.99
Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic.
Chicken Shawarma Pita Combo$5.99
Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Combo includes side choice and drink.
Chicken Shawarma Fattoush$7.49
