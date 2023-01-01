Burritos in Sterling
Sterling restaurants that serve burritos
More about Don Pedro's
Don Pedro's
2401 East Lincolnway, Sterling
|#24 - GUAC BURRITO
|$4.99
Beef or chicken, cheese, salsa & tomato. Guac on the side.
|#27 - BEEF/CHKN, BEAN & CHEDDAR BURRITO
|$4.49
Beef or chicken, cheese & beans
|#26 - GORDITO BURRITO
|$4.69
Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, onion & sour cream
More about Westwood Smoothie Co.
Westwood Smoothie Co.
1900 Westwood Drive, Sterling
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$9.99
Slow roasted pork, Spanish rice, refried bean, sour cream, shredded cheese and salsa in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, onion and pepper, Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, shredded cheese and salsa in a flour tortilla