Burritos in Sterling

Don Pedro's

2401 East Lincolnway, Sterling

Takeout
#24 - GUAC BURRITO$4.99
Beef or chicken, cheese, salsa & tomato. Guac on the side.
#27 - BEEF/CHKN, BEAN & CHEDDAR BURRITO$4.49
Beef or chicken, cheese & beans
#26 - GORDITO BURRITO$4.69
Beef or chicken, cheese, beans, onion & sour cream
Westwood Smoothie Co.

1900 Westwood Drive, Sterling

TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Burrito$9.99
Slow roasted pork, Spanish rice, refried bean, sour cream, shredded cheese and salsa in a flour tortilla
Chicken Fajita Burrito$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, onion and pepper, Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, shredded cheese and salsa in a flour tortilla
