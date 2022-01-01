Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
Sterling
/
Sterling
/
Chicken Salad
Sterling restaurants that serve chicken salad
Candlelight Inn
2907 LOCUST STREET, STERLING
No reviews yet
Chicken Taco Salad
$11.99
Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Black Olives in a fresh tortilla Bowl.
More about Candlelight Inn
SOUPS
Arthur's Garden Deli
2312 E Lincolnway, Sterling
Avg 4
(24 reviews)
4" #18 - CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
$6.79
Home-Made!
More about Arthur's Garden Deli
