Chicken salad sandwiches in Sterling

Sterling restaurants
Sterling restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Candlelight Inn image

 

Sterling Candlelight Inn

2907 LOCUST STREET, STERLING

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Sterling Candlelight Inn
Item pic

SOUPS

Arthur's Garden Deli - STERLING

2312 E Lincolnway, Sterling

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
4" #18 - CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$6.79
Home-Made!
More about Arthur's Garden Deli - STERLING

