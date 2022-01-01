Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Sterling
/
Sterling
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Sterling restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sterling Candlelight Inn
2907 LOCUST STREET, STERLING
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.99
More about Sterling Candlelight Inn
SOUPS
Arthur's Garden Deli - STERLING
2312 E Lincolnway, Sterling
Avg 4
(24 reviews)
4" #18 - CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
$6.79
Home-Made!
More about Arthur's Garden Deli - STERLING
Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling
Cake
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Cheesecake
More near Sterling to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Loves Park
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rock Falls
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(784 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(985 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(249 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(547 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston