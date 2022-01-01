Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Sterling

Sterling restaurants that serve baklava

BAKLAVA image

CHICKEN

Saffron House of Kabob

_20921 DAVENPORT DR, Sterling

Avg 4.8 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
BAKLAVA$4.99
More about Saffron House of Kabob
Item pic

 

Cafesano

21305 Windmill Parc Dr, Dulles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.99
More about Cafesano

