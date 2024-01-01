Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Sterling

Go
Sterling restaurants
Toast

Sterling restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Cafesano - Dulles

21305 Windmill Parc Dr, Dulles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$4.99
More about Cafesano - Dulles
Banner pic

 

Da Luca Italian Bar and Grill - 20789 Great Falls Plz

20789 Great Falls Plz, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Cannoli$4.99
More about Da Luca Italian Bar and Grill - 20789 Great Falls Plz

Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling

Sundaes

Ceviche

Cake

Hummus

Tortas

Cheese Fries

Quesadillas

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Sterling to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (490 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (556 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (724 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston