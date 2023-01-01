Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Sterling
/
Sterling
/
Crispy Chicken
Sterling restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Thai by Thai -
46930 Cedar Lake Plaza, Sterling
Avg 4.5
(4987 reviews)
30) Crispy Chicken
$16.25
battered fried chicken / shrimp, tamarind sauce, rice
More about Thai by Thai -
Clove - 45965 Regal Plaza
45965 Regal Plaza, Sterling
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Tenders (4 pc)
$8.99
More about Clove - 45965 Regal Plaza
Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling
Chips And Salsa
Cheeseburgers
Tamales
Samosa
Shawarma
Fish Tacos
Carne Asada
Tortas
More near Sterling to explore
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Ashburn
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(755 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston