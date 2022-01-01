Hummus in Sterling
Sterling restaurants that serve hummus
Saffron House of Kabob
_20921 DAVENPORT DR, Sterling
|HUMMUS
|$4.99
Chickpeas, tahni sauce with garlic and a touch of olive oil
Cafesano
21305 Windmill Parc Dr, Dulles
|Red Pepper Hummus
|$6.59
Spicy blend of our Hummus, roasted red peppers and jalapeno. Topped with EVOO.**
|Side Hummus
|$2.59
|Hummus & Greek Salad
|$9.59
Hummus, romaine, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onion and feta cheese with our Greek vinaigrette.