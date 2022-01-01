Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Sterling

Go
Sterling restaurants
Toast

Sterling restaurants that serve naan

Naan image

 

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen

20921 Davenport Dr unit 127, Sterling

No reviews yet
Takeout
Naan$1.75
More about Toosso Pakistani Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Clove

45965 Regal Plaza, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Naan$1.99
Thick bread with sesame seeds made in Clay oven
More about Clove

Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Nachos

French Fries

Cookies

Cheesecake

Enchiladas

Tacos

Map

More near Sterling to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston