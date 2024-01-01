Penne in Sterling
More about Cafesano - Dulles
Cafesano - Dulles
21305 Windmill Parc Dr, Dulles
|Penne Arrabbiata
|$11.99
Penne pasta tossed with kalamata olives, sautéed mushrooms, capers and our zesty Arrabbiata sauce. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.
|Penne with Basil Pesto
|$10.99
Penne pasta tossed with our homemade basil pesto and topped with freshly shaved Parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta and topped with fresh Parmesan.