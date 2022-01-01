Quesadillas in Sterling
Sterling restaurants that serve quesadillas
Ridgetop Coffee & Tea
21631 Ridgetop Circle Suite 100, Sterling
|Quesadilla - Chicken
|$5.25
|Quesadilla - Veggie
|$4.85
Pollos Inti Restaurant
47100 Community Plaza 122, Sterling
|Quesadilla
|$7.49
Charbroiled chicken with cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes a salad with diced tomatoes.
Buffalo Wing Factory - Sterling
22034 Shaw Rd, Sterling
|KID'S CHICKEN QUESADILLA & FRIES
|$7.75
CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA. SERVED WITH CRINKLE CUT FRIES
Cafesano
21305 Windmill Parc Dr, Dulles
|Quesadilla
|$6.59
A soft tortilla folded and filled with cheddar and lightly grilled. Served with fries or carrot and celery sticks and ranch dressing.