Quesadillas in Sterling

Go
Sterling restaurants
Toast

Sterling restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Ridgetop Coffee & Tea

21631 Ridgetop Circle Suite 100, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla - Chicken$5.25
Quesadilla - Veggie$4.85
More about Ridgetop Coffee & Tea
Item pic

 

Pollos Inti Restaurant

47100 Community Plaza 122, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$7.49
Charbroiled chicken with cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes a salad with diced tomatoes.
More about Pollos Inti Restaurant
Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Sterling

22034 Shaw Rd, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KID'S CHICKEN QUESADILLA & FRIES$7.75
CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA. SERVED WITH CRINKLE CUT FRIES
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Sterling
Item pic

 

Cafesano

21305 Windmill Parc Dr, Dulles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$6.59
A soft tortilla folded and filled with cheddar and lightly grilled. Served with fries or carrot and celery sticks and ranch dressing.
More about Cafesano
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling

7 Pidgeon Hill Dr, Sterling

Avg 4.7 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Casa Quesadilla$11.99
#4 kids Cheese Quesadilla,$7.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling

