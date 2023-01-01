Steak subs in Sterling
Sterling restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling
7 Pidgeon Hill Dr, Sterling
|Steak & Cheese sub
|$10.99
More about First Break Sports Bar - 46970 Community Plaza Suite #200
First Break Sports Bar - 46970 Community Plaza Suite #200
46970 Community Plaza Suite #200, Sugarland Run
|SIDE POCKET STEAK & CHEESE SUB
|$14.74
Thinly sliced steak topped with melted provolone, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on an 8 inch sub roll with your choice of french fries or tater tots.