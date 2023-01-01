Thai tea in Sterling
TeaDM Sterling - 46515 Harry Byrd Hwy
46515 Harry Byrd Hwy, Sterling
|Red Thai Milk Tea
|$5.95
(Recommended)
Uses imported Thai Tea leaves straight from Thailand and topped with your choice of milk: half and half, oat, whole, or almond milk. To extract the most flavor, we brew our leaves carefully for hours and sweeten the mixture with pure cane sugar.
Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba
***add-ons not included
|Green Thai Milk Tea
|$5.95
Imported Thai Tea leaves straight from Thailand blended with non-dairy creamer and Grade A Matcha.
***add-ons not included