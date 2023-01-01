Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Sterling

Sterling restaurants
Sterling restaurants that serve thai tea

Thai by Thai -

46930 Cedar Lake Plaza, Sterling

Avg 4.5 (4987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$4.25
TeaDM Sterling - 46515 Harry Byrd Hwy

46515 Harry Byrd Hwy, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Thai Milk Tea$5.95
(Recommended)
Uses imported Thai Tea leaves straight from Thailand and topped with your choice of milk: half and half, oat, whole, or almond milk. To extract the most flavor, we brew our leaves carefully for hours and sweeten the mixture with pure cane sugar.
Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba
***add-ons not included
Green Thai Milk Tea$5.95
Imported Thai Tea leaves straight from Thailand blended with non-dairy creamer and Grade A Matcha.
***add-ons not included
