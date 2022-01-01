Go
Steuben's Uptown

Locally-owned, Independent Restaurants, American Regional Classics.
We want Steuben's to be a place for everybody. Everybody who appreciates a handcrafted cocktail, fresh Maine lobster in their lobster roll, hand-cut potatoes in their French fries, and ice cream churned in house. Families, friends, neighbors, and first-time visitors to Denver who are seeking out the comfort of a friendly atmosphere, a welcoming smile, and a breakfast, lunch, or dinner that will leave their hearts and tummies happy. Steuben's is a classic café...a modern diner...a place to be comfortable and relax. And when we say comfortable, we mean comfortable. We've got you covered if you're gluten-free, or have a food allergy. We are proud to serve American food, and proud of the fact that the recipes all authentically immigrated here from somewhere else. Regional American fare at its finest and truest self.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

523 E. 17th Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)

Popular Items

-Monte Cristo$10.70
Ham, Turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, battered and deep fried. Served with a side of raspberry preserve and powdered sugar
-Cheesesteak$12.84
Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera
-French Fries$4.21
-Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce
-B.L.T.$7.49
Texas Toast, Bacon, Romain, Tomato, Mayo served with chips
-Grilled Cheese$6.42
Texas Toast, Muenster Cheese, American Cheese, served with chips
-Meatloaf$17.12
Beef, Veal, Bacon, Tomato Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Shallots, Gravy
-Fried Chicken$18.73
Buttermilk brined chicken (leg, breast & thigh), mash potatoes and gravy, biscuit. Sorry, no substitutions for any pieces of chicken.
-Cheese Burger$11.70
Beef patty cooked to medium served on Brioche bun, American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

523 E. 17th Ave.

Denver CO

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

