Steuben's Uptown
Locally-owned, Independent Restaurants, American Regional Classics.
We want Steuben's to be a place for everybody. Everybody who appreciates a handcrafted cocktail, fresh Maine lobster in their lobster roll, hand-cut potatoes in their French fries, and ice cream churned in house. Families, friends, neighbors, and first-time visitors to Denver who are seeking out the comfort of a friendly atmosphere, a welcoming smile, and a breakfast, lunch, or dinner that will leave their hearts and tummies happy. Steuben's is a classic café...a modern diner...a place to be comfortable and relax. And when we say comfortable, we mean comfortable. We've got you covered if you're gluten-free, or have a food allergy. We are proud to serve American food, and proud of the fact that the recipes all authentically immigrated here from somewhere else. Regional American fare at its finest and truest self.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
523 E. 17th Ave. • $$
523 E. 17th Ave.
Denver CO
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
