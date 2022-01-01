Go
Steve & Irene's Hoagies

Home of the 2 foot Hoagie.
Award winning Cheesesteaks.

1110 route 6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

chicken wings$9.72
one dozen crispy wings
Mozzarella sticks$6.87
cheese fries$5.77
12" Chicken Cheese Steak$9.57
Chicken & cheese add your toppings.
12" Buffalo Chicken$9.47
Breaded or chopped chicken with lettuce and blue cheese.
12" Cheesesteak$9.47
Meat and cheese you add toppings
chicken tenders & FF$10.77
12" Italian$8.57
Black pepper ham, Capicola, provolone, and Genoa salami.
Coke
Fries
Location

1110 route 6

mayfield PA

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
