Avocado toast in Stevens Point
Stevens Point restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Ruby Cafe Stevens Point
Ruby Cafe Stevens Point
1410 3rd street, Stevens Point
|Rice Bowl (Ham, Avocado, Sunny-side up egg, Toasted Sesame Seeds And Tamari Glaze With cilantro)
|$13.50
Ham, avocado, and a sunny side up egg on a bed of basmati rice topped with toasted sesame seeds, a tamari glaze and cilantro microgreens.
|"Bird’s Nest” Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Two eggs served “egg-in-a-basket” style on Main Grain Bakery toast, topped with avocado and sun dried tomatoes over a bed of micro greens