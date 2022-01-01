Cheesecake in Stevens Point
Stevens Point restaurants that serve cheesecake
Ruby
1410 3rd street, Stevens Point
|Mocha Turtle Cheesecake Crepe
|$12.00
House-made cheesecake filling with toasted pecans, topped with powdered sugar and vanilla whip. served with a side of Jay’s maple syrup
The Main Grain Bakery
1009 1st St Suite C, Stevens Point
|Ruby Maple Latte Cheesecake
maple syrup | ruby espresso
|Honey Hazelnut & Fig Cheesecake
honey cheesecake | hazelnuts | fig jam
|Easter (4/15-4/16) Raspberry & Roasted White Chocolate Cheesecake
roasted white chocolate cheesecake | raspberry jam swirl