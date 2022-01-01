Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate bars in
Stevens Point
/
Stevens Point
/
Chocolate Bars
Stevens Point restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Ruby Cafe Stevens Point
1410 3rd street, Stevens Point
No reviews yet
Vanilla Bean Malt Chocolate Bar
$8.00
More about Ruby Cafe Stevens Point
Main Grain Bakery
1009 1st St Suite C, Stevens Point
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cherry Granola Bar
$3.75
chocolate | dried cherries | almonds
More about Main Grain Bakery
