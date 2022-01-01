Stevensville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Stevensville restaurants

Big Bats Cafe image

 

Big Bats Cafe

216 Saint Claire Pl, Stevensville

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TEQUILA SALAD$14.00
crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in Big Bats Tequila wing sauce, mixed greens, cilantro corn & black bean salsa, diced tomatoes, blended cheeses and crumbled tortilla chips; served with Southwest Ranch dressing
CHEESE STEAK - AMERICAN$14.00
Philly Steak, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Baked Italian Sub Roll
WINGS$16.00
Always fresh, never frozen chicken wings, fried and tossed in one of our signature wing sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
RAMS HEAD SHORE HOUSE image

FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD SHORE HOUSE

800 Main St, Stevensville

Avg 4.3 (1580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cream of Crab--Cup$5.00
Oak Barrel$14.50
Crabby Tots$16.00
Restaurant banner

 

So Coast

405 Cleat st, Stevensville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
