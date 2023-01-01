Chicken sandwiches in Stevensville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Big Bats Cafe image

 

BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.

216 Saint Claire Pl, Stevensville

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FARMER'S CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Crispy chicken topped with scrambled eggs, bacon & American cheese on choice of bread; served with fried potatoes
HONEY JALAPENO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
honey drizzled crispy chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon and jalapeño mayo on a baked Pretzel roll
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
crispy chicken tossed in Big Bats Original wing sauce with blended cheeses on a grilled Pub roll with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing on the side
More about BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.
RAMS HEAD SHORE HOUSE image

FRENCH FRIES

Rams Head - Shore House

800 Main St, Stevensville

Avg 4.3 (1580 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Rams Head - Shore House

