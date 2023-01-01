Chicken sandwiches in Stevensville
BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.
216 Saint Claire Pl, Stevensville
|FARMER'S CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Crispy chicken topped with scrambled eggs, bacon & American cheese on choice of bread; served with fried potatoes
|HONEY JALAPENO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
honey drizzled crispy chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon and jalapeño mayo on a baked Pretzel roll
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
crispy chicken tossed in Big Bats Original wing sauce with blended cheeses on a grilled Pub roll with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing on the side