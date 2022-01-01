Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Stevensville
/
Stevensville
/
Coleslaw
Stevensville restaurants that serve coleslaw
BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.
216 Saint Claire Pl, Stevensville
Avg 4.6
(409 reviews)
Coleslaw
$3.00
More about BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.
FRENCH FRIES
Rams Head - Shore House
800 Main St, Stevensville
Avg 4.3
(1580 reviews)
Side Coleslaw
$3.00
More about Rams Head - Shore House
Browse other tasty dishes in Stevensville
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
Egg Sandwiches
Fish And Chips
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Pretzels
Sliders
Nachos
More near Stevensville to explore
Annapolis
Avg 4.3
(72 restaurants)
Severna Park
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Arnold
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Grasonville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Saint Michaels
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(614 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(605 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston