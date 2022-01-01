Egg sandwiches in Stevensville
Stevensville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.
BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.
216 Saint Claire Pl, Stevensville
|Philly Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, American cheese,
and Philly steak on choice of white, wheat or rye bread; served with fried potatoes.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, American cheese,
and bacon on choice of white, wheat or rye bread; served with fried potatoes.