Turkey clubs in Stevensville

Stevensville restaurants
Stevensville restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Depaola Bagel Shop - 1227 Shopping Center Road Unit 4

1227 Shopping Center Road Unit 4, Stevensville

Takeout
Turkey Club$10.50
More about Depaola Bagel Shop - 1227 Shopping Center Road Unit 4
Rams Head - Shore House

800 Main St, Stevensville

Avg 4.3 (1580 reviews)
Takeout
Pit Turkey Club$16.00
More about Rams Head - Shore House

