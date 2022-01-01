Stevensville restaurants you'll love

This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Wednesday Nights, 6-8PM.

We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 8PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter.

This 8-week league will start the 2nd week of February and run through the 1st week of April, working around any expected holiday closures.

There are only 8 teams available for league nights.

