Stevensville restaurants you'll love

More about Peat's Cider Social
Peat's Cider Social
6201 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville
|Popular items
|Stay Flippy - Cyser 32oz. Howler + Fill
|$25.00
cyser (mead which has been fermented with apple juices rather than water) w/ star thistle and wildflower honey. 10.5%
|22oz Bottle Professor
|$11.00
Semi-sweet with red plum. 5.9% ABV
|Wednesday Night Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Feb-Apr
|$120.00
This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Wednesday Nights, 6-8PM.
We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 8PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter.
This 8-week league will start the 2nd week of February and run through the 1st week of April, working around any expected holiday closures.
There are only 8 teams available for league nights.
More about Crazy King Burrito
Crazy King Burrito
4107 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville
|Popular items
|#5 Al Mojo de Ajo
A shrimpy goddess rolled in creamy garlic dressing.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce, Sour Cream
|#8 Crazy King
|$12.00
This surf & turf combo is the head honcho of our burrito menu.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
|#2 Asada
Tender, juicy steak wrapped in a pocket of Heaven.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Lettuce, Sour Cream
More about Coach's Bar & Grill
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coach's Bar & Grill
2528 West Glenlord Rd, Stevensville
|Popular items
|Thundersticks
|$12.00
Shredded chicken, jalapenos and mixed cheese rolled into a flour tortilla and fried to perfection, served with a side of sour cream or ranch dressing.
|Smoked Pork Nacho
|$14.50
Tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, over a half pound of cheese, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos, drizzled with Coach's BBQ sauce
|Hand-Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.75
Slow-smoked pulled pork on a soft pretzel bun, served with your choice of BBQ sauce