Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Stevensville

Go
Stevensville restaurants
Toast

Stevensville restaurants that serve chef salad

Coach's Bar & Grill image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coach's Bar & Grill

2528 West Glenlord Rd, Stevensville

Avg 4 (199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch-Size Coach U Chef Salad$10.50
A delicious medley of chopped ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg and tomato, finished off with croutons and served with your choice of dressing
Coach U Chef Salad$15.00
A delicious medley of chopped ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & tomato, finished off with croutons, and served with your choice of dressing on the side
More about Coach's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Squeeze - 5725 St Joseph Ave

5725 St Joseph Ave, Stevensville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$15.00
More about The Squeeze - 5725 St Joseph Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Stevensville

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Reuben

Map

More near Stevensville to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Granger

No reviews yet

Benton Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston