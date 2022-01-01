Go
  • Steve's Soups and Subs

Steve's Soups and Subs

3405 CLIO RD FLG HOLDINGS LLC

Popular Items

3 Piece Philly Steak Woodles$7.79
Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
Super Loaded Baked Potato$11.50
Oversized Potato, Chicken, Bacon, Scallions, Broccoli, Sour Cream, Choice of Cheese.
Chicken Salad Large$7.99
Philly Steak & Onion$12.00
Oversized Potato, Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, Scallions, and Sour Cream

Location

Flint MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
