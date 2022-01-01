Go
A map showing the location of Steve's Steakhouse & Seafood
Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Steve's Steakhouse & Seafood

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

417 crescent Ave 1984

Avalon, CA 90704

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

417 crescent Ave 1984, Avalon CA 90704

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Coyote Joe's Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

No reviews yet

In-house specialties are baked fresh daily. The cookie recipes are our own. Stop by for early morning coffee, our delicious best cinamon roll ever or all-day hot breakfast. Enjoy our outside seating area in our beautiful courtyard, you'll be glad you did! Open at 6 am daily.

The Naughty Fox

No reviews yet

SO FOXING DELICIOUS
You're invited to enjoy our satisfying menu inspired by our seaside locale paired with beachy cocktails.

NDMK Fish House

No reviews yet

high quality local seafood with a casual atmosphere.

Steve's Steakhouse & Seafood

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston