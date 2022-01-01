Go
Stevie G'S Restaurant

Retro Style, good vibes restaurant serving local brunch foods and craft cocktails

372 Market Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled cage free eggs / pico de gallo / jalapeños / black beans / hickory smoked bacon / house queso / crispy tots / cilantro / wheat or white wrap / Make it a bowl (GF)
Side of Potatoes/Beans$3.95
Acai Bowl$13.95
Organic acai / bananas / coconut flakes / house granola / peanut butter drizzle / assorted berries / raspberry coulis
Mom's Big Breakfast$10.95
Two cage free eggs any style / 1 meat / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast
BLT$10.95
Toasted sourdough / hickory smoked bacon / vine-ripened tomato / green leaf / roasted garlic aioli. Add +$ Avocado, roasted turkey, or cheese.
Crispy Fried Chicken Sammie$14.95
Crispy buttermilk brined chicken / melted cheddar cheese / house pickles / green leaf / vine-ripened tomato / garlic aioli / brioche sesame seed bun. Try with Sweet Mama hot sauce.
Breakfast Sammie$6.95
Fried cage free egg / served on: choice of toast, English muffin, plain or everything bagel / 1 meat / 1 cheese. Additional Toppings +$ Smashed Avocado, Bacon Jam, Caramelized Onions, Spinach, Tomato. Add +$ Side of House Potatoes, Tots, or Beans
Grandpa Awesome's Breakfast$14.95
Three cage free eggs any style / 2 meats / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast / 2 French toast or pancakes add +$ banana, blueberry, strawberry or chocolate chip pancakes.
TO GO Latte
Double shot of espresso (triple shot for a large) / choice of steamed milk
TO GO Iced Coffee
Location

372 Market Street

Rockland MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
