Go
Toast

Stevie's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

2705 Union Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (401 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Divey
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2705 Union Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Curry House Pizza

No reviews yet

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.

Al Castello Ristorante Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Blue Rock BBQ

No reviews yet

Our motto, "Barbecue without Borders," reflects our belief that great barbecue traditions aren't just limited to the South. We complement southern barbecue with flavors from other regions. That motto also celebrates the role barbecue plays in bringing people together in the common enjoyment of good food and good company.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston