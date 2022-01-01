Go
Toast

Stevo's Bar & Grill

Takeout orders 11am - 9pm daily!
Please support local businesses!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

596 s cedar st • $$

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger$11.00
Half-pound patty topped with American cheese
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.25
Two pieces with your choice of dipping sauce
Western Burger$12.00
Sautéed onion, onion rings, cheddar, crispy bacon, BBQ
Stevo's Mac & Cheese$11.50
Generous portion of our delicious homemade mac & cheese
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
Three large Bavarian soft pretzels. Served with queso
Ribeye Steak$19.50
14oz cut well marbled, juicy ribeye
Kid's Mac & Cheese$5.25
Delicious homemade mac & cheese
Chicken Alfredo$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, and fettuccine noodles tossed in Alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, crispy chicken tenders, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and eggs
Chicken Tender Dinner$13.75
Five piece chicken tenders and your choice of dipping sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

596 s cedar st

Imlay city MI

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roots

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Brians Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Siciliano A Taste Of Italy

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston