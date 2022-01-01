Go
Toast

Stewart American Legion Post #455

Come in and enjoy!

19222 Barrens Rd S

No reviews yet

Location

19222 Barrens Rd S

Stewartstown PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

StoneBridge Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mason Dixon Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Online ordering is available Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Seven Sports Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

A local family restaurant offering specialty pub food and seafood entrees. Whether catching some sports games while dining in or grabbing carryout to enjoy at home, the Seven staff is dedicated to making your experience enjoyable.

New Freedom Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston