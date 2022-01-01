Go
Stewart House

ca. 1883 Tavern & River Grill

2 North Water Street

Popular Items

Duck Breast Proscuitto$18.00
Duck breast prosciutto toast, red wine fig spread, manchego, arugula, sourdough
One Flip Double Burger$16.00
Highland Hollow beef, aged Cabot cheddar, grilled onion, special sauce, brioche, hand cut fries
Fish 'n Chips$28.00
Fish & Chips, beer battered haddock, hand cut fries, blistered peas, tartar, lemon
Sirloin Flap Steak$32.00
Golden mash, red watercress salad, black garlic miso butter
Chicken Caesar Frites$28.00
brined and roasted 1/2 chicken, Caesar salad, hand cut fries, charred lemon
Waffle$10.00
yeasted waffle, scoop of vanilla, stout braised dried cherries
Little Gems$14.00
Little gems, green goddess, watermelon radish, sunflower seeds
2 North Water Street

Athens NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
