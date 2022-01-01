Stewartville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Stewartville restaurants
More about 2 Brothers Bar and Grill
2 Brothers Bar and Grill
101 10th st. NW, Stewartville
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Cracker Crumb Breading & White Cheddar Cheese
|Piggy Mac
|$12.00
Large serving of mac n cheese topped with shredded pork, BBQ sauce & garlic toast.
|Rodeo Burger
|$13.00
Smoked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce & O'Rings on top of a patty
More about Dairy Queen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Dairy Queen
920 Main St N, Stewartville
|Popular items
|#2 - Cheeseburger 1/4lb COMBO
|$8.23
1/4 Pound Cheese Burger topped with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickles. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.
|#3 - Bacon Cheeseburger 1/4lb COMBO
|$9.18
1/4 Pound Cheese Burger topped with two slices of Crispy Bacon, Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickles. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.
|#8 Chicken Strips
|$3.89
Crispy Chicken Strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill
115 S Main St, Stewartville