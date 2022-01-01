Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Stewartville

Go
Stewartville restaurants
Toast

Stewartville restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Plate image

 

2 Brothers Bar & Grill

101 10th st. NW, Stewartville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Plate$14.50
Smoked Brisket with BBQ sauce, on top of pub chips, side of coleslaw & garlic toast
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ
More about 2 Brothers Bar & Grill
Banner pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill - 115 S Main St

115 S Main St, Stewartville

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Plate$14.50
Our smoked brisket with BBQ sauce on top of pub chips. Served with coleslaw and garlic toast.
More about Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill - 115 S Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Stewartville

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Patty Melts

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Stewartville to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston