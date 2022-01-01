Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Stewartville

Stewartville restaurants
Stewartville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

2 Brothers Bar and Grill image

 

2 Brothers Bar & Grill

101 10th st. NW, Stewartville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Revol blend lettuce, fresh pico de gallo & buffalo seasoned crispy chicken.
More about 2 Brothers Bar & Grill
Banner pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill - 115 S Main St

115 S Main St, Stewartville

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, American cheese, buffalo, ranch
More about Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill - 115 S Main St

