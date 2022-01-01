Chicken sandwiches in Stewartville
Stewartville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about 2 Brothers Bar and Grill
2 Brothers Bar and Grill
101 10th st. NW, Stewartville
|Sticky Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded chicken topped with pickled jalapenos, revol blend lettuce, & house made aioli.
More about Dairy Queen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Dairy Queen
920 Main St N, Stewartville
|#6- Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$8.84
Crispy Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a warm toasted bun. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.
|#6 Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.35
Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a warm toasted bun.
|# 7 Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.35
Spicy Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on a warm toasted bun.