Chicken sandwiches in Stewartville

Stewartville restaurants
Stewartville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

2 Brothers Bar and Grill image

 

2 Brothers Bar and Grill

101 10th st. NW, Stewartville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken topped with pickled jalapenos, revol blend lettuce, & house made aioli.
More about 2 Brothers Bar and Grill
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Dairy Queen

920 Main St N, Stewartville

Avg 3.9 (198 reviews)
Takeout
#6- Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.84
Crispy Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a warm toasted bun. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.
#6 Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.35
Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a warm toasted bun.
# 7 Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.35
Spicy Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on a warm toasted bun.
More about Dairy Queen

