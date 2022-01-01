Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Stewartville

Stewartville restaurants
Stewartville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

2 Brothers Bar and Grill image

 

2 Brothers Bar and Grill

101 10th st. NW, Stewartville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$10.00
Hand Dipped All White Chkn Breast
More about 2 Brothers Bar and Grill
3961c9d4-5dd4-4653-b254-b151543a550c image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Dairy Queen

920 Main St N, Stewartville

Avg 3.9 (198 reviews)
Takeout
3 Piece Chicken Strips
3 Piece Chicken Strips with your Choice of Dipping Sauce, served with a Regular Sized Fry, a 21oz Soda and a Small Ice Cream Sundae for Dessert. Available daily from 11am - 2pm
#8 Chicken Strips$3.89
Crispy Chicken Strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.
2-Pc Chicken Strip Kid's Meal$5.79
2 Piece Chicken Strips comes with Choice of Dipping Sauce, Choice of Side: Banana or Fries, and a Choice of Beverage: Soda or Milk.
More about Dairy Queen

