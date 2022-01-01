Go
Toast

Sushi Teri - Goleta

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

5746 Calle Real • $$

Avg 3.7 (592 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.25
Alaskan Roll$10.25
Philadelphia Roll$10.75
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll$10.75
Edamame$7.50
Steam edamame with a hit of salt.
Avocado Roll$7.75
Gyoza$8.75
Fried dumplings
With your choice of chicken, veggies or pork.
California Roll$9.75
Tempura Shrimp Roll$12.50
Rainbow Roll$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5746 Calle Real

Goleta CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Masala Spice Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Masala spice Indian Cuisine is a restaurant owned & managed by our Executive Chef Rajesh Selvarathnam (Chef Raj), who makes sure to give an eye for detail and promises to serve only the best of the best of the best ingredients, as he’s been a proud chef for the past 23yrs and still strives to learn and better himself and his creations to deliver nothing but smiles to our valued guests.
Chef Raj having worked around the globe with Restaurants that have surely made a mark in the culinary world, to name a few would be Amber Indian Restaurant (San Francisco), Bon Appetit (San Francisco), and Hilton group of Hotels (Abu Dhabi, UAE).

Now Chef takes on for his personal Endeavor to deliver his own Skill & Art to the People of the Good Land, Goleta, Santa Barbara.

Taco Tuyo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)

No reviews yet

Goleta location

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0170

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston