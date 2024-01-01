Stick Burnin BBQ - 203 Main Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
3525 Riverneck Rd, Columbia NC 27925
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kathy's Kreations - 1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F
4.6 • 248
1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurant