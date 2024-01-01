Go
Banner picView gallery

Stick Burnin BBQ - 203 Main Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3525 Riverneck Rd

Columbia, NC 27925

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

3525 Riverneck Rd, Columbia NC 27925

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Herringbone
orange starNo Reviews
119 W Water St Edenton, NC 27932
View restaurantnext
Old Colony Smokehouse
orange star4.8 • 360
809 N Broad Street Edenton, NC 27932
View restaurantnext
Brew 2 Rescue Cafe - 139 N Church St
orange starNo Reviews
139 N Church St hertford, NC 27944
View restaurantnext
Kathy's Kreations - 1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F
orange star4.6 • 248
1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurantnext
Itza Boutza Pizza in Camden NC
orange starNo Reviews
100 Plank Bridge Rd Camden, NC 27921
View restaurantnext
Lambs Seafood Restaurant - 152 Us Highway 158 W
orange starNo Reviews
152 US Route 158 Camden, NC 27921
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Columbia

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Stick Burnin BBQ - 203 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston