Sticks and Beans
Come in and enjoy!
10070 Edison Square Dr. NW 102e
Location
10070 Edison Square Dr. NW 102e
Concord NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Churn Buddies
Churn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream and ice cream novelties along with hand crafted coffee drinks. We source local ingredients where possible.
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
We encourage sharing among friends from our chef driven southern inspired food and craft cocktail menus! We look forward to visiting with you!
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
Inspired by the legacy of the county’s 44 textile mills from 1829 to 2000, 44Mills brings inspired, modern, southern cuisine to Concord in style.
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Serving Fresh Food Since 1989!